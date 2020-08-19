Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,754,576 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,727 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,754,576 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of NovaGold Resources worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $166,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 19.4% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 15,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $1,037,000.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

