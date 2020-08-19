Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,859. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

