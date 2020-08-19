Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 232,705 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,705 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Crowdstrike worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $41,049,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 15.4% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 58,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $247,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,078,412 shares of company stock worth $936,767,640. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.83. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

