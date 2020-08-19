Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,997 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,941 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $91,299,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13,339.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,336,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,574,000 after acquiring an additional 701,677 shares during the period. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

