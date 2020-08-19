Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Momo worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Momo by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

MOMO opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

