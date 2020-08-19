Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 404,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Legacy Housing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

