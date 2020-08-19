Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of Cavco Industries worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 101.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.78. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

