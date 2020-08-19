Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

