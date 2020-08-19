Fifth Third Bancorp Has $237,000 Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.75.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $337,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $320.09 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.23.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

