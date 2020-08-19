8,442 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,442 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at $3,553,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,828,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.
INMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
