8,442 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,442 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the second quarter valued at $3,553,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 110,552 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,828,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

