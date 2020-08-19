Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IAA were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 50.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,626 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IAA by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

