Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,361 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,149,000 after buying an additional 4,437,736 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 28,310,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,483,000 after acquiring an additional 472,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,016,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,612 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Infosys by 133.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,687,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Infosys by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 18,432,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,529 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

NYSE INFY opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

