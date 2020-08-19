Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $2,018,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,920 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $283,327.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,374. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAE opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

