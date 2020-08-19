News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of News worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in News in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 108.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in News by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of News by 26.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NWSA opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

