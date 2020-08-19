Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $17,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Entegris by 0.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 823,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at $915,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 476,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

