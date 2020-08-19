Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMRE stock opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $616.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Global Medical REIT news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

