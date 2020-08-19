HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of HollyFrontier worth $17,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 8.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 733.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 146,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 58,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

