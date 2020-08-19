Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,674 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,964,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,183,000 after buying an additional 1,087,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of L Brands by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 958,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $8,266,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on L Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.