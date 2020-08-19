Swiss National Bank Buys 19,100 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Royal Gold worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at $3,676,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 26.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $139.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

