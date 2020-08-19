ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 105.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,070 shares of company stock worth $863,509. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

