Fifth Third Bancorp Has $244,000 Stock Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nice were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nice by 237.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nice during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nice by 149.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice stock opened at $223.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $228.54. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

