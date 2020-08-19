Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,323,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 74.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,509,000 after purchasing an additional 749,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 469,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,372,000 after purchasing an additional 360,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.