Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 87.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,753 shares of company stock worth $9,956,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $72.32 and a 1-year high of $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.