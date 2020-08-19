Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Service Co. International worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,786,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,976,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 77,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,530,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

NYSE:SCI opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.