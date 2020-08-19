Fifth Third Bancorp Has $287,000 Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VMware were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VMware by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 931.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 6,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in VMware by 212.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

