Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,133,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,205,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,715,000 after buying an additional 959,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,587,000 after buying an additional 407,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,796,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after buying an additional 1,034,587 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

