Fifth Third Bancorp Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,894,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 774,796 shares of company stock valued at $176,951,258. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.35.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $276.80 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $281.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

