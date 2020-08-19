David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $135,275.00.

On Monday, June 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00.

CIEN opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 33,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

