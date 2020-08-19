Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.
Shares of FN stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
