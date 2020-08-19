Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of FN stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

