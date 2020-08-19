JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $80.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

FN stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,126,000 after buying an additional 458,448 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,060,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

