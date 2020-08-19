Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIVE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.65.

FIVE opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $11,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,830,797.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $1,298,190.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,428,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 55.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

