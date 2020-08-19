Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,126,000 after buying an additional 458,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 82.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

