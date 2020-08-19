Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.33.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,103,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 720,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,126,000 after buying an additional 458,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 82.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.