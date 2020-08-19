Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Principia Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of PRNB opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. Principia Biopharma has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.34. Equities analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $305,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $334,368.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,778 in the last three months. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRNB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 342.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

