NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $518.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work from home and learn-at-home wave. The company is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. The company expanded NVIDIA GeForce NOW in the last quarter, which is expected to drive user base. Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, its latest collaboration with Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. However, in the near term, management expects a $100-million negative impact of the coronavirus menace on revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $405.27.

NVDA opened at $490.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $499.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.51 and a 200-day moving average of $324.33. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.