LSV Asset Management Sells 7,700 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.72% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of MOFG opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $323.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.02.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

