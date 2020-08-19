Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of GNW opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Genworth Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

