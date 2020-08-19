LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

