LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Sells 7,700 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 7,700 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
Genworth Financial Inc Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Genworth Financial Inc Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in LKQ Co.
LSV Asset Management Buys New Stake in LKQ Co.
LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc
LSV Asset Management Sells 20,688 Shares of CAI International Inc
LSV Asset Management Sells 20,688 Shares of CAI International Inc
LSV Asset Management Invests $2.69 Million in Credicorp Ltd.
LSV Asset Management Invests $2.69 Million in Credicorp Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report