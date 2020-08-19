LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.38% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MITT. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 695,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 478,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 143,919 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 150,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 825.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 22.59. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $16.70.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

