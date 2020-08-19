LSV Asset Management Sells 20,688 Shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.89% of CAI International worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CAI International by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 33.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CAI International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

CAI opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CAI International Inc has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $385.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

