LSV Asset Management Invests $2.69 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $220.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $868.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.25.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.