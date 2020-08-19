Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

