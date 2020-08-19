LSV Asset Management Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,819 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,104,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,584,000 after buying an additional 2,759,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,543,000 after buying an additional 159,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,939,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,685,000 after buying an additional 188,001 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,304,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,041,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,485,000 after buying an additional 1,404,646 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised PACCAR to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In related news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

