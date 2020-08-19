LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 302,615 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 88.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 39,326 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.5% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 53,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 66.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $1,868,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

