LSV Asset Management Trims Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $191,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $86,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 23.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter.

RPT stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.24.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

