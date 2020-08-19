AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $523,544.32. Insiders sold 73,840 shares of company stock worth $7,376,700 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABC stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

