LSV Asset Management Sells 59,204 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,204 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.07% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,710,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172,490 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 273,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of EGY opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

