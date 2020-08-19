LSV Asset Management Sells 22,100 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.94% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,279.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $17.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

