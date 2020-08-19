LSV Asset Management Has $2.99 Million Stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800,625 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,259.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,194,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,354 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 6.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 311.10%. The business had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.54.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

