LSV Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,147,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,127,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,616,000 after acquiring an additional 117,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,156,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 645,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,193,000 after acquiring an additional 101,987 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

CUZ stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

