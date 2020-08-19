LSV Asset Management Has $3.13 Million Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.75% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

